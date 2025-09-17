Next Article
Himachal: Building collapses, cars buried in landslides in Shimla
India
Since Monday night, nonstop rain has triggered landslides across Shimla, blocking major roads and burying about 20 cars near popular spots like Hotel Himland and Bishop Cotton School.
Circular Road—crucial for daily commutes—was shut down, causing big headaches for students and office-goers.
In Panthaghati, a five-storey building collapsed after its retaining wall gave way.
404 monsoon-related deaths in Himachal Pradesh
Several homes in Himland were damaged or declared unsafe, leading to the evacuation of residents.
Rescue teams helped those trapped by debris and fallen trees.
Since June 20 this year, Shimla district has seen 23 monsoon-related deaths—part of a worrying total of 404 across Himachal Pradesh.
Cleanup crews are still working to restore access in the affected areas.