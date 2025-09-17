Himachal: Building collapses, cars buried in landslides in Shimla

404 monsoon-related deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Several homes in Himland were damaged or declared unsafe, leading to the evacuation of residents.

Rescue teams helped those trapped by debris and fallen trees.

Since June 20 this year, Shimla district has seen 23 monsoon-related deaths—part of a worrying total of 404 across Himachal Pradesh.

Cleanup crews are still working to restore access in the affected areas.