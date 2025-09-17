Next Article
SC pulls up government over retired judges' tribunal facilities
India
The Supreme Court has pulled up the government for not giving basic facilities—like housing, stationery, and transport—to retired judges who now serve on important tribunals.
Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan pointed out that these judges are often left "beg" for essentials, leading many to turn down tribunal roles.
Neglecting this issue could weaken India's specialized justice system
When experienced judges avoid tribunal posts due to poor support, it weakens the whole system meant to handle big cases—like those at the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The court warned that if this neglect continues, India's specialized justice system could suffer, making it even harder to find qualified people willing to serve.