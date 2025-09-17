India, US finish 21st Yudh Abhyas exercise in Alaska
India and the US just finished the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 on September 14, 2025, after two intense weeks at Alaska's Fort Wainwright and Yukon Training Area.
Around 450 personnel of the Indian Army, led by a battalion of the Madras Regiment, and soldiers of the US Army's 11th Airborne Division teamed up—showing how their defense partnership keeps getting stronger.
Both armies worked on real-world drills
Both armies worked side by side on real-world drills: planning missions together, sniper and reconnaissance training, counter-IED tactics, laying of obstacles and demolitions, and field training in challenging sub-Arctic terrain.
The grand finale was a live-fire exercise that pulled in infantry, artillery, aviation units—even electronic warfare and anti-drone teams—testing everyone under tough Alaskan weather.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about practicing with cool gear—it's proof that India and the US are building serious trust as defense partners.
Even with past diplomatic bumps, both sides are clearly focused on staying ready for whatever comes next.
For anyone curious about global teamwork or careers in defense, it's a big deal!