India sets record wheat output target for rabi season

What else is being done to support farmers?

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says the government is committed to taking every possible step toward these targets, especially by improving yields of wheat, pulses, and oilseeds.

To support farmers, over 2,000 teams will hit the ground this October under a relaunched 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.'

The government's also making sure there's enough seed and fertilizer supply—and wants companies to pass GST cuts straight to farmers.

The bigger picture: more homegrown food is expected to mean stronger food security for everyone.