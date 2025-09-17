Next Article
Maoists offer 1-month ceasefire, invite government for peace talks
India
The banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has offered a one-month ceasefire in a note dated August 15, 2025, and is inviting the government to peace talks.
Their spokesperson Abhay said they want jailed leaders included in discussions and warned that ongoing security operations during the ceasefire could hurt chances for real dialogue.
How government responds now could shape future of conflict
This could be a turning point for central and eastern India, which have seen decades of violence from the Maoist insurgency.
The group's offer comes after major setbacks this year—security forces eliminated dozens of militants, including top leaders like Nambala Keshava Rao and Sahdev Soren.
How the government responds now could shape the future of this long-running conflict and efforts toward peace.