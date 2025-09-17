Maoists offer 1-month ceasefire, invite government for peace talks

How government responds now could shape future of conflict

This could be a turning point for central and eastern India, which have seen decades of violence from the Maoist insurgency.

The group's offer comes after major setbacks this year—security forces eliminated dozens of militants, including top leaders like Nambala Keshava Rao and Sahdev Soren.

How the government responds now could shape the future of this long-running conflict and efforts toward peace.