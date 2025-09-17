Next Article
'Loud Indians' at peaceful Bhutan spot get traveler embarrassed
India
Indian traveler Stephen T's Instagram video is getting a lot of attention for showing how loud some Indian tourists can get at a peaceful spot in Bhutan.
In the clip, Stephen and his mom both express embarrassment about the noise made by some Indian tourists around them.
He wonders if this kind of noise is why Indian tourists sometimes get a bad rap abroad.
The post has sparked plenty of conversation online. Many people agree with Stephen, saying things like, "They don't talk among each other—they shout."
Others point out that being loud isn't just an Indian thing; tourists from all over can be disruptive.
The debate has opened up bigger questions about how we act when we travel and respecting local vibes.