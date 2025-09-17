Inter-state bus services return to Delhi after 15 years

BS-VI busses for longer routes

The original service stopped in 2010 because CNG wasn't available outside Delhi.

Now, with better tech and demand for greener travel, the comeback includes plans for longer routes using BS-VI busses (since e-bus charging is still limited).

Soon you'll be able to catch comfortable AC rides to places like Rishikesh and Amritsar.

Fares are still under wraps but expected to be affordable—plus, more options mean easier trips out of town!