Inter-state bus services return to Delhi after 15 years
Big news for travelers—Delhi is finally bringing back its interstate bus services on September 25, after a decade-long pause.
The first phase kicks off with electric busses heading to Baraut, as part of the Delhi Transport Corporation's push to roll out 100 e-busses across 17 routes.
BS-VI busses for longer routes
The original service stopped in 2010 because CNG wasn't available outside Delhi.
Now, with better tech and demand for greener travel, the comeback includes plans for longer routes using BS-VI busses (since e-bus charging is still limited).
Soon you'll be able to catch comfortable AC rides to places like Rishikesh and Amritsar.
Fares are still under wraps but expected to be affordable—plus, more options mean easier trips out of town!