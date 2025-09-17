PM Modi to launch 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' tomorrow

Maternal health chatbot, tribal welfare initiatives

This initiative puts a big spotlight on women, children, and tribal communities—groups that often get left behind in healthcare.

Alongside free check-ups, there's a new maternal health chatbot called 'Suman Sakhi' rolling out.

Modi's also launching 'Adi Seva Parv' for tribal welfare and dedicating a huge textile park expected to boost jobs and the local economy.

All of this ties into a wider push for public welfare and inclusive growth, marking a significant outreach effort for vulnerable groups.