PM Modi to launch 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' tomorrow
On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' in Madhya Pradesh.
As part of the BJP's two-week 'Sewa Pakhwada,' this campaign will bring over one lakh health camps to local clinics and hospitals across India, running until October 2.
Maternal health chatbot, tribal welfare initiatives
This initiative puts a big spotlight on women, children, and tribal communities—groups that often get left behind in healthcare.
Alongside free check-ups, there's a new maternal health chatbot called 'Suman Sakhi' rolling out.
Modi's also launching 'Adi Seva Parv' for tribal welfare and dedicating a huge textile park expected to boost jobs and the local economy.
All of this ties into a wider push for public welfare and inclusive growth, marking a significant outreach effort for vulnerable groups.