Kashmir highway closed for 20 days causes major fruit crisis
Kashmir's main highway—connecting Jammu and Srinagar—was closed to heavy traffic for 20 days after heavy rains and landslides hit in late August 2024.
The closure left thousands of trucks full of fruit stuck during harvest season, causing major headaches for farmers and businesses.
Political parties blame government delays
This highway is a lifeline for Kashmir's economy, especially its massive horticulture and agriculture sector, which together make up 75% of the region's GDP.
With traffic still only open one way (Jammu to Srinagar), tons of perishable produce are at risk of spoiling.
Political parties are blaming government delays, while local leaders are pushing hard for urgent repairs and relief so growers don't lose their livelihoods.