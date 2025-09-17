Kashmir highway closed for 20 days causes major fruit crisis

Political parties blame government delays

This highway is a lifeline for Kashmir's economy, especially its massive horticulture and agriculture sector, which together make up 75% of the region's GDP.

With traffic still only open one way (Jammu to Srinagar), tons of perishable produce are at risk of spoiling.

Political parties are blaming government delays, while local leaders are pushing hard for urgent repairs and relief so growers don't lose their livelihoods.