Modi's birthday: Gems industry to celebrate 'Jewellers Day' with blood pledge
To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, 2025, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is rolling out "Jewelers Day."
Over one lakh jewelry makers and artisans are being encouraged to pledge online to donate blood during emergencies.
GJEPC Gujarat Chairman Jayanti Savaliya called it a way for the industry to come together with unity and compassion.
Factory owners are helping artisans sign up via mobile phones
The council has already registered one lakh pledges and hopes to double that number, aiming for a Guinness World Record for the most pledges by any industry in a single day.
Factory owners are helping artisans sign up via mobile phones, with all data shared with hospitals and NGOs.
Plus, artisans can send quick video birthday wishes to the PM—making this campaign both meaningful and personal.