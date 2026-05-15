After Modi urged fuel savings, Supreme Court and states act
India
After Prime Minister Modi asked everyone to save fuel due to global uncertainty, the Supreme Court and several state governments are actually making changes.
The Supreme Court now does all Monday and Friday hearings online, judges have resolved to encourage carpooling arrangements among themselves, and up to 50% of the Registry staff in every branch or section can work from home for up to two days a week.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi curb travel
States aren't just watching: Maharashtra's chief minister ditched the state plane for commercial flights and rode a motorcycle to Vidhan Bhavan.
Uttar Pradesh cut minister convoy sizes by one-half, while Delhi is pushing carpooling.
It's all about using less fuel together, just like Modi suggested.