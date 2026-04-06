After rain and hail, Delhi-NCR warms to about 34°C Monday

Storms forecast for Delhi and states

This weather shift is thanks to a western disturbance mixing up warm and cold air.

More rain and thunderstorms could hit not just Delhi, but also Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay indoors during lightning and avoid travel when storms roll in.

On the bright side, Delhi's air quality was "moderate" at 134 on Sunday at 4 pm—not perfect, but not terrible either.