After rain and hail, Delhi-NCR warms to about 34°C Monday
India
After rain and hail on Sunday, Delhi-NCR is set for a warmer, partly cloudy Monday.
The India Meteorological Department says to expect highs around 34 degrees Celsius and lows near 19 degrees Celsius, so it's back to T-shirts, but maybe keep an umbrella handy just in case.
Storms forecast for Delhi and states
This weather shift is thanks to a western disturbance mixing up warm and cold air.
More rain and thunderstorms could hit not just Delhi, but also Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay indoors during lightning and avoid travel when storms roll in.
On the bright side, Delhi's air quality was "moderate" at 134 on Sunday at 4 pm—not perfect, but not terrible either.