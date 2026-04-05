After rains, fresh snow covers Himachal Pradesh and J&K border
India
After two days of rain, fresh snowfall has covered the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and areas along the Jammu and Kashmir border, making everything look wintry and dropping temperatures sharply, especially in places like Bhalesa and the Banihal mountains.
Highway closed, flights canceled in J&K
The combination of snow, rain, and thick fog has disrupted life across J and K. People are turning to old-school heating to stay warm.
Key routes like the Jammu-Srinagar highway were shut due to landslides and snow buildup, while several flights at Srinagar Airport were canceled.
Local officials have closed schools in Doda for safety and are urging everyone to avoid rivers because of flood risks.
Some tourist spots remain open, but areas like Badri are off-limits for now.