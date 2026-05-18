Another Noida woman dies by suicide over alleged dowry harassment

A 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida 's Ecotech-III area allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Deepika, reportedly jumped from the terrace of her house. Her family has since accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry, forcing her to take the extreme step. Deepika was married to Hrithik from Jalpura village for about one-and-a-half years before the incident occurred.

Legal action Case registered under relevant sections The Ecotech-III police station officials reached Deepika's home after the incident and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to dowry harassment and abetment on a complaint filed by her father, Sanjeev Nagar. He has alleged that the husband's family threw his daughter off the roof. "They did it together. What is this talk of suicide? This is murder. For the past 10 months, she had been constantly telling us about her plight," he claimed.

Father Family demanded a Toyota Fortuner SUV Deepika's father has claimed that he received a distress call from his daughter on Sunday afternoon, crying and saying she was being assaulted by her in-laws over dowry demands. According to Nagar, the family demanded a Toyota Fortuner SUV and ₹45-50 lakh in cash as part of the dowry. Nagar claimed he went to his daughter's home with some associates around 7:00pm on Sunday to discuss the matter with her in-laws.

Advertisement

Events Complaint named 7 people However, around 12:30am, he received a call from them saying Deepika had fallen from the roof and was injured. They asked him to take her to Sharda Hospital directly. When he reached the hospital, he found his daughter dead. In his complaint, he has named seven people who were present at the house during the incident, including Hrithik and Manoj. Both have been arrested by police.

Advertisement

Second case Similar case in Bhopal The incident follows another suspected dowry death involving 33-year-old Twisha Sharma from Noida. She was found hanging at the house of her husband Samarth Singh in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The couple met on a dating app in 2024 and married in December 2025. An autopsy at AIIMS Bhopal confirmed she died due to hanging but also revealed additional findings that have raised suspicions among her family members.