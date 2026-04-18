After Vasant Enclave attack on brigadier and son, 6 arrested
India
Six people have now been arrested after a brigadier and his son were attacked in Delhi's Vasant Enclave for objecting to public drinking on April 11, 2026.
The case gained attention when a video of two accused with an alcohol bottle in their car circulated on social media, prompting police action.
Other suspects tracked across Delhi charged
The first two suspects were quickly released on bail, while four others, who had tried to hide out, were tracked down across Delhi using tech tools.
The four others work in the property rental business and now face serious charges like rioting and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.