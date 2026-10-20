Agartala Durgabari temple preserves 149-year tradition with Maha Nabami sacrifice
The Durgabari temple in Agartala stuck to its 149-year-old tradition by performing an animal sacrifice for Maha Nabami on Tuesday.
Even though the Tripura High Court banned such rituals in 2019, the Supreme Court later stayed the High Court order while imposing certain restrictions on animal sacrifices at temples, so this year, the ceremony was kept out of public view to follow the rules.
Authorities organize ceremony for Manikya dynasty
For many at the temple, especially priest Jayanta Bhattacharjee, the sacrifice is a key part of honoring Goddess Durga during Durga Puja.
The event is organized by local authorities for the Manikya dynasty.
Afterward, police pay their respects with a guard of honor and the final rituals wrap up at Ujjayanta Palace with members of Tripura's former royal family, bringing Durga Puja festivities to a close for another year.