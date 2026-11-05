Agnipath overhaul grants 75% 2 more years, top 25% merit-selected
India
Big update for anyone eyeing the armed forces: Agnipath just got an overhaul.
Now, 75% of Agniveers can stick around for two more years (with a pay bump) instead of having to leave after four.
The top 25% will be picked for permanent roles based on merit, making the path to a long-term career much clearer.
Agnipath tweaks aim to match careers
This move aims to better match Agniveers's career goals with what the forces need, while also cutting down on wasted training.
The core setup stays the same, but these tweaks are meant to make things smoother and more rewarding.
Plus, it's all happening right before big state elections in places like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, states that send lots of recruits, so expect some ripple effects on special quotas too.