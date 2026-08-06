Agnipath update: 75% Agniveers leaving, half CAPFs, Assam Rifles posts

Big update for Agnipath recruits: 75% of the first Agniveer batch are expected to complete their four-year engagement and move on from the armed forces, as confirmed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha.

To help them land on their feet, half of all Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman openings in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles are now set aside just for ex-Agniveers.