Agnipath update: 75% Agniveers leaving, half CAPFs, Assam Rifles posts
Big update for Agnipath recruits: 75% of the first Agniveer batch are expected to complete their four-year engagement and move on from the armed forces, as confirmed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha.
To help them land on their feet, half of all Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman openings in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles are now set aside just for ex-Agniveers.
Agnipath overview: service, retention, exit benefits
Launched in 2022, Agnipath brings in young people (17.5 to 21 years old) to serve four years in the army, navy, or air force.
After that, up to a quarter get picked to stay based on merit, medical fitness, and organizational requirements;
everyone else leaves with a severance package, skill certificates, and career support, plus a new ex-Agniveer recruitment category to make joining CAPFs or Assam Rifles easier.