Agniveers under Agnipath offered 2-year extension pay rises Seva Nidhi

Big update for Agniveers: If you finish your four years under the Agnipath scheme, you can now apply for a two-year extension, subject to selection criteria.

Along with that, salaries go up: ₹43,500 in year five and ₹47,500 in year six.

Plus, there's a new Seva Nidhi savings plan where the government chips in 70% and you put in 30%.