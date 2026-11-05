Agniveers under Agnipath offered 2-year extension pay rises Seva Nidhi
India
Big update for Agniveers: If you finish your four years under the Agnipath scheme, you can now apply for a two-year extension, subject to selection criteria.
Along with that, salaries go up: ₹43,500 in year five and ₹47,500 in year six.
Plus, there's a new Seva Nidhi savings plan where the government chips in 70% and you put in 30%.
Package could save Agniveers ₹10-11L
With this new package, Agniveers could save about ₹10-11 lakh over six years. The idea is to keep skilled folks around longer and boost operational efficiency.
For those who qualify, there's also a shot at joining the regular armed forces, or you can take your experience and skills into civilian life after your service.