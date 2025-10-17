Agra men sentenced to death for 2024 child rape-murder
An Agra court has sentenced Amit and Nikhil to death for the abduction, rape, and murder of a five-year-old girl in Farera village on March 18, 2024.
The court stated that the crime had "deeply disturbed the social conscience and warranted the maximum punishment under the law."
Men lured girl, demanded ransom from father
The two men lured the child away on a motorcycle, sexually assaulted her, and then killed her. Shockingly, they demanded ₹6 lakh ransom from her father the next day.
Police tracked them down within days using phone records and confessions.
The girl's body was found in a mustard field, with a postmortem confirming sexual assault and injuries.
The prosecution presented 18 witnesses and strong evidence, leading the judge to say the brutal crime demanded the harshest punishment.