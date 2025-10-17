Agra men sentenced to death for 2024 child rape-murder

Men lured girl, demanded ransom from father

The two men lured the child away on a motorcycle, sexually assaulted her, and then killed her. Shockingly, they demanded ₹6 lakh ransom from her father the next day.

Police tracked them down within days using phone records and confessions.

The girl's body was found in a mustard field, with a postmortem confirming sexual assault and injuries.

The prosecution presented 18 witnesses and strong evidence, leading the judge to say the brutal crime demanded the harshest punishment.