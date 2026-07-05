Agra printing employees among 10 arrested in Maharashtra TET leak
The Maharashtra TET paper leak just got bigger; police have now arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh, bringing the total to 10.
These new arrests are employees at a private printing company in Agra, accused of sneaking out question papers during the printing process.
Exam postponed, nearly 600,000 candidates affected
The three newly arrested suspects are being held in Bhiwandi until July nine. Police even found live cartridges on one of them, which has everyone a bit uneasy about how serious this could get.
The exam was postponed after part of the paper leaked, leaving nearly 600,000 candidates hanging.
SIT hunts 2 suspected masterminds
Turns out, this isn't just a local issue. The Special Investigation Team says the scam stretches across Delhi, Agra, Bihar, and Haryana.
They're still searching for two suspected masterminds.
One was tracked through call records and financial clues, reminding everyone how exam leaks keep popping up lately.