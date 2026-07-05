Bishnoi's 29-run over was the turning point (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

'It haunted us': Shreyas Iyer on Manchester T20I defeat

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:48 am Jul 05, 202608:48 am

What's the story

Indian cricket team captain Shreyas Iyer has admitted that the turning point in their four-wicket loss to England in the second T20I was a costly over from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The match, played at Old Trafford, saw India in contention until the 15th over. However, a disastrous 29-run over by Bishnoi turned the tide in favor of England. The defeat is India's third in four T20Is under Iyer's captaincy, including two losses against Ireland and one rain-abandoned match in Durham.