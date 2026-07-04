England beat India by four wickets in 2nd T20I: Stats

Debut performance

Sooryavanshi stuns England on debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his India debut cap and he opened the innings with Abhishek and didn't take long to announce his arrival. He hit England pacer Jofra Archer for a six over the wicketkeeper's head off his first ball from Archer. However, his promising debut was cut short when he was stumped off Will Jacks's bowling after scoring 14 runs. Despite the early dismissal, Sooryavanshi's fearless approach left a lasting impression on fans and cricket experts alike.