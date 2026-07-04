England beat India by four wickets in 2nd T20I: Stats
What's the story
England overcame India by four wickets in the 2nd T20I held in Manchester on Saturday. Batting first, England restricted India to a score of 190/7 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored 43 and 49 runs respectively. Sam Curran claimed a three-fer. In response, England recovered from being 1/2 down to win the match by four wickets. Jacob Bethell's unbeaten 76 helped England win.
Debut performance
Sooryavanshi stuns England on debut
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his India debut cap and he opened the innings with Abhishek and didn't take long to announce his arrival. He hit England pacer Jofra Archer for a six over the wicketkeeper's head off his first ball from Archer. However, his promising debut was cut short when he was stumped off Will Jacks's bowling after scoring 14 runs. Despite the early dismissal, Sooryavanshi's fearless approach left a lasting impression on fans and cricket experts alike.
Match highlights
Summary of India's innings
India's innings was marked by a strong start from Abhishek (43 off 24) and Kishan (49). However, England's disciplined bowling led to a middle-order collapse. Curran was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/33, while Will Jacks chipped in with one wicket. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India managed to post a competitive total of 190/7 in their allotted overs.
Late surge
Varma's late flourish bolsters India's total
Tilak Varma's explosive innings helped India reach a respectable total of 190/7 in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford. Despite the middle-order collapse, Varma's aggressive batting ensured India finished strong. He scored an unbeaten 24 off just 11 balls, hitting a six and a four in the final over. His late flourish gave India momentum heading into England's innings.
Bowling performance
Summary of England's chase
India's bowlers put up a disciplined effort to restrict England in their chase. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets in the first over, dismissing Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks. A 50-run stand between Harry Brook and Bethell helped England recover. Tom Banton joined Bethell and they added 67 runs for the 4th wicket. Bethell stood tall as India hit back. He added 46 runs alongside Curran before seeing England home.
Abhishek
Abhishek Sharma surpasses 1,000 T20 runs in 2026
Abhishek's 43 was laced wih 8 fours and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek surpassed 1,000 T20 runs in 2026. He now owns 1,037 runs in T20s from 32 matches at 34.56. In addition to nine fifties, he owns a ton. He has smoked 103 fours and 73 sixes. 474 of Abhishek's runs have come for India in T20Is from 17 games at 29.62 (50s: 5). Besides, he smashed 563 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
200
Abhishek's numbers after 200 T20 matches and 50 T20Is
Abhishek also completed 200 matches in T20 cricket. The second T20I at Old Trafford marked his milestone. Across 196 innings so far, Abhishek has tallied 5,955 runs at an average of 33-plus. Abhishek has tallied nine T20 hundreds and 37 fifties. For India, Abhishek played his 50th T20I match and owns 1,589 runs at an average of 33.80 (100s: 2, 50s: 11).
Information
Kishan races to 6,983 runs in T20s
Kishan fell short of a fifty by 1 run. He scored 49 off 40 balls, hitting six fours. In 49 matches for India, Kishan has amassed 1,390 runs at 28.95. Meanwhile, he is closing in on 7,000 runs in T20s. He has 6,983 runs from 248 games.
Do you know?
Iyer slams 37; Varma surpasses 1,500 runs in T20Is
Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 37 runs off 22 balls, smashing three fours and a six. He has amassed 1,222 runs from 55 matches for India at 30.55. He also surpassed 100 fours (101). Varma's 24* took him to 1,501 runs from 53 matches at 44.14.
Curran
Curran races to 70 wickets in T20Is
Playing his 77th match for England, Curran raced to 70 wickets at 27.21. His economy rate is 8.71. As per ESPNcricinfo, Curran now owns 7 wickets versus India in 12 games at 42.85. Meanwhile, in 17 home matches, Curran has picked 15 wickets at 27.93. Overall in the 20-over format, Curran has raced to 316 wickets from 339 matches (317 innings) at an average of 25-plus.
Do you know?
Curran has dismissed Abhishek three times in T20s
Curran has dismissed Abhishek three times in the 20-over format across 4 innings. Abhishek owns 24 runs off 13 balls, striking at 184.61 while averaging a dismal 8.
Phil
Arshdeep gets Salt for the 5th time in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has dismissed Salt for the 5th time in T20s. Across 12 innings, Salt has amassed 55 runs off 47 balls (5 dismissals). He averages 11 with his strike rate being 117.02. Meanwhile, Salt now owns 7 ducks for England in T20Is from 62 games (57 innings). Overall in T20s, he has recorded 24 ducks from 341 games (330 innings).
Jos
30th T20 duck for Buttler; 4th against India
Buttler has now recorded a duck for the 30th time in 20 overs cricket. He has played 513 matches (483 innings) and owns 14,381 runs. Versus Arshdeep, Buttler has been dismissed twice in T20s from 12 innings. For England, Buttler has recorded 11 ducks in T20Is from 157 games (144 innings). 4 of his 11 T20I ducks have come against India from 26 innings.
Information
Arshdeep finishes with three wickets
Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He managed 3/40 from 4 overs. In 88 matches, he now owns 134 wickets at an average of 19.44 (ER: 8.53).
Axar
Axar Patel becomes first Indian spinner with 100 T20I wickets
Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel raced to 100 wickets in T20I cricket. The left-arm spinner attained the landmark with his first wicket of the game. He claimed 1/20 from his 4 overs. Axar became the fourth Indian to reach 100 T20I wickets. From 98 matches (91 innings), Axar has 100 scalps at 21.69. Overall, he became the 4th Indian bowler to enter the 100-wicket club. He is also the first Indian spinner with this milestone.
Duo
Key numbers for Brook, Banton and Bethell
Brook's 39 came off 15 balls. He hit three sixes and four fours. He raced to 1,342 runs from 65 matches (56 innings) for England at 30.50. On the other hand, Banton scored 39 runs off 32 balls. He slammed six fours. With this knock, Banton now owns 735 runs from 37 matches (33 innings) at 26.25. Bethell hit 76* off 46 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 5). In 33 matches (30 innings), he owns 773 runs at 32.20. He clocked his 4th fifty in England colors.
Records
Key records made in the contest as England win
As per Cricbuzz, the 76* runs by Bethell is the second most by an England batter against India at home after 77 by Dawid Malan at Trent Bridge in 2022. For the first time since 2021, Team India has lost three straight completed T20Is (also 2 versus Ireland). Shreyas is the only Indian skipper to go winless in his first four games. England sealed their fourth successive win at Old Trafford. The last T20I they lost here was against Pakistan in 2020.