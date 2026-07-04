Arshdeep Singh dismissed both players in the 1st over (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

2nd T20I: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler record ducks versus India

By Rajdeep Saha 09:26 pm Jul 04, 202609:26 pm

What's the story

England openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler recorded ducks versus India in the 2nd T20I being held in Manchester. Arshdeep Singh dismissed both players in the 1st over during England's chase of 191. Salt was dismissed first ball, edging behind to Ishan Kishan. And then Buttler also was sent back off the 3rd ball he faced in the over. Here are further details.