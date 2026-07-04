2nd T20I: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler record ducks versus India
What's the story
England openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler recorded ducks versus India in the 2nd T20I being held in Manchester. Arshdeep Singh dismissed both players in the 1st over during England's chase of 191. Salt was dismissed first ball, edging behind to Ishan Kishan. And then Buttler also was sent back off the 3rd ball he faced in the over. Here are further details.
Salt
Arshdeep gets Salt for the 5th time in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has now dismissed Salt for the 5th time in T20s. Across 12 innings, Salt has amassed 55 runs off 47 balls (5 dismissals). He averages 11 with his strike rate being 117.02. Meanwhile, Salt now owns 7 ducks for England in T20Is from 62 games (57 innings). Overall in T20s, he has recorded 24 ducks from 341 games (330 innings).
Jos
30th T20 duck for Buttler; 4th against India
Buttler has now recorded a duck for the 30th time in 20 overs cricket. He has played 513 matches (483 innings) and owns 14,381 runs. Versus Arshdeep, Buttler has been dismissed twice in T20s from 12 innings. For England, Buttler has recorded 11 ducks in T20Is from 157 games (144 innings). 4 of his 11 T20I ducks have come against India from 26 innings.