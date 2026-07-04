Axar Patel becomes first Indian spinner with 100 T20I wickets
By Parth Dhall
Jul 04, 2026 09:33 pm
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has raced to 100 wickets in T20I cricket. The left-arm spinner reached the landmark in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. With his first of the game, Axar became the fourth Indian to reach 100 T20I wickets. He also has 700-plus runs in the format. He dismissed the dangerous Harry Brook. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Axar joins these players
Axar, who made his T20I debut in 2015, took 98 games (91 innings) to reach a century of wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, he joined the likes of Arshdeep Singh (133), Jasprit Bumrah (121), and Hardik Pandya (114) in the 100-wicket club. This means Axar is the first Indian spinner to attain 100 T20I wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal follows Axar with 96 scalps.