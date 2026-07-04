Axar became the fourth Indian with this record (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Axar Patel becomes first Indian spinner with 100 T20I wickets

By Parth Dhall 09:33 pm Jul 04, 202609:33 pm

What's the story

Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has raced to 100 wickets in T20I cricket. The left-arm spinner reached the landmark in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. With his first of the game, Axar became the fourth Indian to reach 100 T20I wickets. He also has 700-plus runs in the format. He dismissed the dangerous Harry Brook. Here are the key stats.