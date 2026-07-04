Abhishek Sharma became just the 2nd Indian batter to surpass 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this calendar year (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma surpasses 1,000 T20 runs in 2026: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:09 pm Jul 04, 202608:09 pm

What's the story

Abhishek Sharma became just the 2nd Indian batter to surpass 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this calendar year. He joined Ishan Kishan in terms of Indian players with this landmark. Abhishek achieved the milestone during the 2nd T20I versus England in Manchester on Saturday. He scored a brisk 43 off 24 balls before being dismissed by Sam Curran. India were 65/2 with his dismissal.