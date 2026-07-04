Abhishek Sharma surpasses 1,000 T20 runs in 2026: Key stats
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma became just the 2nd Indian batter to surpass 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this calendar year. He joined Ishan Kishan in terms of Indian players with this landmark. Abhishek achieved the milestone during the 2nd T20I versus England in Manchester on Saturday. He scored a brisk 43 off 24 balls before being dismissed by Sam Curran. India were 65/2 with his dismissal.
Information
A fine knock inside the powerplay
Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added 50 runs for the opening wicket before the former continued with his onslaught. In the sixth over, Curran handed England their 2nd breakthrough. Abhishek played a fine knock despite a few hits and misses on a pacy pitch.
Runs
1,037 runs in T20s for Abhishek in 2026
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek now owns 1,037 runs in 20 overs cricket from 32 matches at 34.56. In addition to nine fifties, he owns a ton. He has smoked 103 fours and 73 sixes. 474 of Abhishek's runs have come for India in T20Is from 17 games at 29.62 (50s: 5). Besides, he smashed 563 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
200
Abhishek's numbers after 200 T20 matches and 50 T20Is
Abhishek also completed 200 matches in T20 cricket. The second T20I at Old Trafford marked his milestone. Across 196 innings so far, Abhishek has tallied 5,955 runs at an average of 33-plus. Abhishek has tallied nine T20 hundreds and 37 fifties. For India, Abhishek played his 50th T20I match and owns 1,589 runs at an average of 33.80 (100s: 2, 50s: 11).