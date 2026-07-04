Abhishek Sharma features in his 200th T20 match: Key stats

Milestone

Only batter with this feat

Abhishek has recorded four scores of 130 or more in T20 cricket - the most for any batter. Aaron Finch and Gayle are the other batters with more than two such scores (3 each). Abhishek's 135 in the 2025 Mumbai affair is the highest-individual score for India in T20Is. The southpaw's career-best score is 148, which came during the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.