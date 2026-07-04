Abhishek Sharma features in his 200th T20 match: Key stats
What's the story
Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has completed 200 matches in T20 cricket. The second T20I between India and England at Manchester's Old Trafford marked his milestone. One of the most destructive openers going around, Abhishek has close to 6,000 runs in the format. The Manchester affair also marks Abhishek's 50th T20I appearance for Team India. Here are the key stats.
Career
2nd-best strike rate in T20 history
Across 195 innings so far, Abhishek has tallied 5,912 runs at an average of 33.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate of 176.63 is the second-best among batters with at least 5,000 T20 runs. The southpaw is only behind New Zealand's Finn Allen, who owns a strike rate of 178.42. Suryakumar Yadav (152.58) is the only other Indian with a 150-plus strike rate in this regard.
Tons
Nine tons in the format
Abhishek has tallied nine T20 hundreds. Only Virat Kohli (10) has more tons among Indian players. Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (13), and David Warner (10) are the only other batters with more T20 hundreds than Abhishek. Meanwhile, Abhishek has also tallied 37 fifties in T20 cricket. He has tallied two tons apiece in T20Is and the Indian Premier League.
Milestone
Only batter with this feat
Abhishek has recorded four scores of 130 or more in T20 cricket - the most for any batter. Aaron Finch and Gayle are the other batters with more than two such scores (3 each). Abhishek's 135 in the 2025 Mumbai affair is the highest-individual score for India in T20Is. The southpaw's career-best score is 148, which came during the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Career
Here are his T20I stats
Abhishek enters his 50th T20I match with 1,546 runs at an average of 33.6. In addition to two centuries, he has 11 fifties. The batter's strike rate of 193.25 is the best among batters with 1,000-plus T20I runs. During the series opener, Abhishek completed 100 T20I sixes off 785 balls. He is the fastest to do so (by balls) among Full Member teams, going past Evin Lewis of West Indies (789 balls).
IPL
What about his IPL numbers?
Coming to his IPL stats, Abhishek has scored 2,379 runs across 92 matches (89 innings) at an average of 29.37. The tally includes two centuries and 13 fifties with a strike rate of 171.27. No other Indian with at least 1,000 IPL runs has a 165-plus strike rate.