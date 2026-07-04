Sam Curran claims three-fer versus India in 2nd T20I: Stats
What's the story
India's batting lineup put up a strong fight against England in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester. The team managed to score a competitive total of 190/7, thanks to some quick-fire contributions from across the order and an explosive finish by Tilak Varma. For England, left-arm pacer Sam Curran was superb with the ball. He bowled 3 overs and claimed 3/33. Here's more.
Bowling
3 scalps for Curran
Curran was introduced in the sixth over and Abhishek Sharma welcomed him with a four. Abhishek the pounced on Curran and hit him for two more fours before being dismissed. Curran conceded 15 runs in that over. He was brought back in the 10th over and only 7 runs were conceded. In the 16th over, Curran dismissed Shivam Dube and gave away just two runs. In the 18th over, Curran got Ishan Kishan's wicket and conceded nine runs.
Numbers
Curran races to 70 wickets in T20Is
Playing his 77th match for England, Curran has raced to 70 wickets at 27.21. His economy rate is 8.71. As per ESPNcricinfo, Curran now owns 7 wickets versus India in 12 games at 42.85. Meanwhile, in 17 home matches, Curran has picked 15 wickets at 27.93. Overall in the 20-over format, Curran has raced to 316 wickets from 339 matches (317 innings) at an average of 25-plus.
Do you know?
Curran has dismissed Abhishek three times in T20s
Curran has now dismissed Abhishek three times in the 20-over format across 4 innings. Abhishek owns 24 runs off 13 balls, striking at 184.61 while averaging a dismal 8.