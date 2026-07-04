Sam Curran claims three-fer versus India in 2nd T20I: Stats

Bowling

3 scalps for Curran

Curran was introduced in the sixth over and Abhishek Sharma welcomed him with a four. Abhishek the pounced on Curran and hit him for two more fours before being dismissed. Curran conceded 15 runs in that over. He was brought back in the 10th over and only 7 runs were conceded. In the 16th over, Curran dismissed Shivam Dube and gave away just two runs. In the 18th over, Curran got Ishan Kishan's wicket and conceded nine runs.