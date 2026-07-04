How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fare on his T20I debut? Details

Knock

Sooryavanshi slams 2 sixes in his knock of 14

Sooryavanshi scored a 10-ball 14. He slammed 2 sixes. He was beaten by pacer Josh Tongue off the 1st ball faced. And next ball too, extra bounce and pace saw the southpaw miss connection. He opened his account with a single before dispatching Jofra Archer for a six in the next over. Tongue was then greeted with a six before Jacks got Sooryavanshi dismissed.