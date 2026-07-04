How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fare on his T20I debut? Details
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old cricket prodigy, made his much-awaited international debut for India. The dasher earned his maiden cap ahead of the second T20I against England at Manchester's Old Trafford. Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma handed India a fast start, adding 50 runs inside 5 overs. Notably, Sooryavanshi looked in his rhythm before getting dismissed by spinner Will Jacks. Here's more.
Knock
Sooryavanshi slams 2 sixes in his knock of 14
Sooryavanshi scored a 10-ball 14. He slammed 2 sixes. He was beaten by pacer Josh Tongue off the 1st ball faced. And next ball too, extra bounce and pace saw the southpaw miss connection. He opened his account with a single before dispatching Jofra Archer for a six in the next over. Tongue was then greeted with a six before Jacks got Sooryavanshi dismissed.
Feat
Sooryavanshi surpasses Sachin with this feat
As per Cricbuzz, aged 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian debutant. He went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut in the 1981 Karachi Test against Pakistan, aged 16 years and 205 days. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was India's previous youngest T20I debutant, having made his debut in 2017 (18 years and 80 days).