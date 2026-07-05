Ravi Bishnoi sets this unwanted record in 2nd England T20I

Unwanted milestones

Unwanted records for Bishnoi

Bishnoi's 29-run over not only turned the match but also set an unwanted record. He became the first spinner from a Full Member team to bowl three no-balls in a T20I. No other Indian spinner has given as many or more runs in an over (T20Is). Bishnoi overall recorded the third-most costly over by an Indian in T20Is, behind Shivam Dube (34 runs vs New Zealand in 2020) and Stuart Binny (32 runs vs West Indies in 2016).