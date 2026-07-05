Ravi Bishnoi sets this unwanted record in 2nd England T20I
What's the story
India lost the second T20I against England by four wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester. The match was largely in India's favor until Ravi Bishnoi's disastrous 17th over, which changed the game's course. He conceded a whopping 29 runs in that over, including three sixes and two no-balls, as Jacob Bethell tore into the spinner. Chasing 191, the Brits eventually prevailed with an over to spare.
Unwanted milestones
Unwanted records for Bishnoi
Bishnoi's 29-run over not only turned the match but also set an unwanted record. He became the first spinner from a Full Member team to bowl three no-balls in a T20I. No other Indian spinner has given as many or more runs in an over (T20Is). Bishnoi overall recorded the third-most costly over by an Indian in T20Is, behind Shivam Dube (34 runs vs New Zealand in 2020) and Stuart Binny (32 runs vs West Indies in 2016).
Match turnaround
England chase down target
Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, England's middle order turned the game around. Captain Harry Brook scored a quick 39 runs off 15 balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Jacob Bethell then stole the show with an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, guiding his team to victory. Tom Banton supported him well, scoring a steady 39 runs off 32 balls.
Fan backlash
Iyer defends Bishnoi
Bishnoi's dismal performance in the 17th over has drawn flak from cricket fans. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment with his bowling. Despite the criticism, India captain Shreyas Iyer defended Bishnoi after the match, saying "In the 17th over, back-to-back (no balls), I think it haunted us a bit. But yeah, definitely he's got to learn out of that."