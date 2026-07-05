The record was set after India lost to England (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer sets unwanted record as Indian T20I captain: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:43 am Jul 05, 202608:43 am

What's the story

Shreyas Iyer has become the first Indian captain in history to go winless in his first four matches in charge of the men's T20I team. The record was set after India lost the second T20I to England by four wickets in Manchester on Saturday. Prior to this, seven other captains had led the men's team for more than three matches but each had at least one win from their first four games.