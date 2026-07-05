Shreyas Iyer sets unwanted record as Indian T20I captain: Details
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer has become the first Indian captain in history to go winless in his first four matches in charge of the men's T20I team. The record was set after India lost the second T20I to England by four wickets in Manchester on Saturday. Prior to this, seven other captains had led the men's team for more than three matches but each had at least one win from their first four games.
Match details
India post a strong total
Batting first, India managed to score 190/7 on a bouncy Old Trafford pitch. Abhishek Sharma (43), Ishan Kishan (49), and Shreyas Iyer (37) all contributed but none could dominate England's disciplined attack. Sam Curran's clever variations restricted India, while Tilak Varma's unbeaten 24 off 11 helped the visitors reach a competitive total by scoring 17 runs in the final over.
Match analysis
England chase down the target
England's chase started on a shaky note with Arshdeep Singh dismissing Phil Salt and Jos Buttler early. However, Harry Brook changed the game with a quick-fire 39 off just 15 balls before Axar Patel ended his innings. Jacob Bethell then anchored the chase brilliantly with an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, sharing a crucial partnership of 67 runs with Tom Banton (39) to seal victory for England.
Captaincy record
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy struggles continue
Shreyas Iyer took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup. His first series as captain was against an injury-hit Ireland team, where India lost both matches. The first T20I against England was washed out but showed similar signs of trouble with India scoring 189/7 in their 20 overs in Durham. After Manchester defeat, Shreyas remained optimistic about his team's chances of making a comeback.