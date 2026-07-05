Ram Mandir donation case: Police to seek custody of accused

Ongoing investigation

Police to verify disclosures made by another accused

The police are also set to verify the disclosures made by another accused, Avinash Shukla. Last week, Shukla was taken into custody and interrogated for a day. He was then taken to several locations in Ayodhya, including a hotel where cash was reportedly distributed among the accused. The police also searched his native Pratapgarh district based on information he provided.