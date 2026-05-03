Agra village 13-year-old killed in alleged knife attack over watermelons India May 03, 2026

In Randhirpura village, Agra, a 13-year-old boy lost his life after an argument about picking watermelons from a field turned violent on Friday.

The land had been leased by his family to local partners, who allegedly attacked him with knives.

The situation quickly got out of hand, and police from several stations had to step in.