Agra village 13-year-old killed in alleged knife attack over watermelons
India
In Randhirpura village, Agra, a 13-year-old boy lost his life after an argument about picking watermelons from a field turned violent on Friday.
The land had been leased by his family to local partners, who allegedly attacked him with knives.
The situation quickly got out of hand, and police from several stations had to step in.
Riazuddin and Shirazuddin arrested, body found
Police have arrested two suspects, Riazuddin and Shirazuddin, after the victim's father filed a complaint.
Officers found the boy's body in the field along with a watermelon, bag, and knife; forensic evidence was gathered and the body was sent for post-mortem.
The tragedy has left villagers deeply unsettled and fearful of more violence.