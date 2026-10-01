Agra's Lokendra Singh admits killing wife and burning her body
India
In Agra's Kukthala village, Lokendra Singh admitted to killing his wife Chandni after a fight.
Shockingly, he tried to cover it up by burning her body in their backyard and scattering the ashes in the Yamuna River.
To avoid suspicion, he even joined her family in searching for her and informed her in-laws himself.
Lokendra Singh's confession prompts murder case
Chandni's brother grew worried when she stopped answering calls and filed a missing-person report.
Police investigations at Singh's house after interacting with villagers raised red flags.
When questioned, Singh confessed to killing his wife, burning her body, and disposing of the ashes.
Police registered a murder case and found Chandni's phone with him.
The couple are married and have a two-year-old daughter.