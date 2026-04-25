Agripada telecaller reports colleague Ashraf for obscene videos and images
India
A 19-year-old woman from Agripada, Mumbai, reported her colleague Ashraf, 25, for sending her obscene videos and images on WhatsApp.
Both worked as telecallers, but barely knew each other: Ashraf got her number from a work group chat.
The harassment included unwanted messages and pressure to start a relationship.
Father's complaint leads to quick arrest
Disturbed by Ashraf's behavior and his comments about her religion, the woman's father went to the police.
Officers responded fast, arresting Ashraf soon after the complaint was filed.
This case highlights how quick reporting can help stop workplace harassment in its tracks.