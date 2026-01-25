AgriStack: India's big digital push for smarter farming

AgriStack is India's new digital backbone for agriculture, part of the Digital Agriculture Mission. It's all about making farming more efficient and transparent—think unique digital farmer IDs (linked to Aadhaar), verified land maps, and real-time crop records. Significant farmer enrolment has been reported, with plans to scale up participation.

Where is AgriStack rolling out? Nineteen states are on board so far, with pilot projects running in places like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Haryana has also launched pilot projects.

How does it actually help farmers? AgriStack isn't just another database—it's already made a difference.

During last year's Maharashtra floods, nearly ₹6,000 crore reached affected farmers within two days thanks to the system.

It also helps reduce fertilizer diversion and makes schemes like PM-KISAN smoother by verifying beneficiaries and supporting steps toward digital credit access.