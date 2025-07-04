Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Ahead of Kanwar Yatra "Crackdown," Tajammul becomes Gopal at UP dhaba
In Muzaffarnagar, a Muslim man working at a dhaba named Tajammul started using the name "Gopal" during the Kanwar Yatra to avoid trouble from groups checking vendors' identities.
Things took a turn when his real identity was revealed—his shop was shut down after protests, and he faced assault.
TL;DR
UP government intervenes
Amid rising tensions, the UP government now requires all eateries along the yatra route to clearly display their food licenses and owner details—including religious identity.
Officials say it's about transparency, but critics worry it could stir up more communal tension during this busy pilgrimage season.