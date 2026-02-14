Ahead of polls, WB transfers 6 top IPS officers
With the Assembly polls around the corner, West Bengal just transferred six top IPS officers—part of multiple reshuffles that have moved at least 28 officers in 2026.
The focus is on boosting intelligence and policing in sensitive districts like Murshidabad, which recently saw unrest.
These moves aren't random—official transfer notifications have been issued.
A retired IPS officer, N.K. Mishra, is stepping in as Special Observer for voter list updates.
Key names in the reshuffle
Some key names: Rajeev Mishra now heads South Bengal police, Laxmi Narayan Meena takes charge of CID, and Mukesh will lead the Intelligence Branch.
Syed Waqar Raza becomes DIG for Murshidabad Range.
Meanwhile, K Amarnath and Y Raghuvanshi have swapped their SP roles between Jalpaiguri and Krishnanagar.
Changes made ahead of polls
All these changes were made ahead of voters hitting the booths.