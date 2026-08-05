Ahead of the 79th Independence Day, Delhi Police seek public tips
India
With India's 79th Independence Day coming up, Delhi Police are tightening security across the city.
They've put up posters of people suspected to have ties with banned groups like Al-Qaida and Babbar Khalsa, hoping locals will help spot anything suspicious and share tips with authorities.
Delhi Police step up security
Security has been stepped up with more officers and surveillance in busy spots, public places, and important areas.
Officials are urging everyone to stay alert and report any information about these suspects, making safety a team effort as the city gets ready for August 15 celebrations.