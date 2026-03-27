Ahmedabad airport bomb threat email: 'Eid gift' for Modi-Shah India Mar 27, 2026

On Wednesday morning, Gujsail (the aviation body at Ahmedabad airport) got an email claiming there was a bomb on site.

The message called it an Eid gift for the prime minister and home minister, and demanded the release of someone arrested in a previous bomb threat case.

Gujsail manages key aviation resources, including the chief minister's aircraft.