Ahmedabad airport bomb threat email: 'Eid gift' for Modi-Shah
On Wednesday morning, Gujsail (the aviation body at Ahmedabad airport) got an email claiming there was a bomb on site.
The message called it an Eid gift for the prime minister and home minister, and demanded the release of someone arrested in a previous bomb threat case.
Gujsail manages key aviation resources, including the chief minister's aircraft.
Threat later declared a hoax
Security teams jumped into action right away, alerting authorities and sweeping the area with bomb squads and police.
After a thorough search, officials declared the threat a hoax following checks by police and specialist teams (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad).
Case filed against unknown person
A case has been filed against an unknown person for criminal intimidation and spreading false information online.
The incident highlights how seriously security teams take these threats, and how quickly they act to keep everyone safe.