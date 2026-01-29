Ahmedabad building collapse: Rescue teams race to save trapped residents
India
An old residential building in Ahmedabad's Ghee Kanta area suddenly collapsed, leaving four people feared trapped under the rubble.
The incident shook the busy Navtad Ni Pol neighborhood.
What's happening now?
Rescue teams—including police, fire brigade, and municipal workers—are on site clearing debris and searching for survivors.
Officials did not immediately state a cause, and there were no immediate reports of calls for tighter checks on other old buildings nearby.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just a local scare—it's a wake-up call about safety in older neighborhoods many of us pass through every day.
With more updates expected soon, the story highlights why regular inspections matter for everyone's peace of mind.