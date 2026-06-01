Ahmedabad clears encroachments on State Highway 17 including dargahs

Ahmedabad officials reclaimed 4,000 square meters

Over 550 police personnel, including two State Reserve Police Force units, were on hand to keep things peaceful.

Superintendent Om Prakash Jat shared that this operation took two months of careful planning.

Officials worked closely with community leaders and locals so everyone was in the loop before anything happened.

Thanks to this approach, around 4,000 square meters of government land were reclaimed smoothly with no major disruptions.