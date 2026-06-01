Ahmedabad clears encroachments on State Highway 17 including dargahs
Ahmedabad just cleared several encroachments along State Highway 17 to make room for a wider road.
On Monday morning, dargahs, six shops, and part of a graveyard were demolished as part of the project.
The expansion, kicked off by the chief minister last year, is aimed at improving connectivity to Viramgam Town.
Ahmedabad officials reclaimed 4,000 square meters
Over 550 police personnel, including two State Reserve Police Force units, were on hand to keep things peaceful.
Superintendent Om Prakash Jat shared that this operation took two months of careful planning.
Officials worked closely with community leaders and locals so everyone was in the loop before anything happened.
Thanks to this approach, around 4,000 square meters of government land were reclaimed smoothly with no major disruptions.