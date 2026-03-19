Ahmedabad hospital settles secretly recording women case internally
India
A driver at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital was caught secretly recording women in the X-ray department.
Instead of reporting him to the police, the hospital settled things internally with the victim's family, which has left people upset and questioning why stronger action was not taken.
Hospital vows to improve security, take disciplinary action
Hospital officials say they will boost security and take disciplinary steps against the driver, who had worked there for 15 years and misused his access.
All videos have reportedly been deleted, but this incident has put a spotlight on patient privacy and why hospitals need tighter safeguards.