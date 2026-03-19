Mohamed Salah completes 50 Champions League goals: Decoding his stats

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has entered UEFA Champions League history books. The Egyptian maestro now owns 50 Champions League goals. He attained the landmark with his only goal against Galatasary in the Round of 16, 2nd leg clash at Anfield. Salah, who also provided an assist, helped the Reds win 4-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate. Here's more.

Salah Salah misses penalty, provides assist and scores goal Liverpool took the lead in the 25th minute through Dominic Szoboszlai. Salah then missed a penalty on the brink of half-time. He saw his effort get saved by Ugurcan Cakir. After the break, Salah got to his 50th UCL goal after curling a sumptuous strike into the top corner from Florian Wirtz's assist. Before that, he assisted Hugo Ekitike in the 51st minute.

Tally 1st African player to net 50 Champions League goals Playing his 97th Champions League contest, Salah now has 50 goals. He is the 12th player to achieve the landmark. He is also the first African player to score a half-century of UCL goals. 47 of his 50 UCL goals have come for Reds from 82 matches. He managed 2 goals for FC Basel (6 matches) and one for AS Roma (7 matches).

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