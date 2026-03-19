Harry Kane's brace helps Bayern Munich reach Champions League quarters

Bayern Munich thrashed Atalanta 4-1 at home in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg clash. With this result, the Bavarians sealed progression 10-2 on aggregate. The victory secured a quarter-final clash with Real Madrid. Harry Kane, who captained Bayern for the first time in the Champions League, scored in each half of Wednesday's match. His goals took his career Champions League tally to an impressive 50 goals in just 66 matches.

Match highlights Kane scores twice in 1st half Kane converted a penalty with 25 minutes gone and scored again early in the second half. The England captain's first attempt was saved but he got another chance as Marco Sportiello had both feet off his line. Kane didn't miss this time, sending a low shot into the corner for his 15th penalty of the season across all competitions.

Game progression Bayern run riot in 2nd half Bayern continued their dominance with Lennart Karl and Luis Diaz also getting on the scoresheet. Karl fired across the face of goal into the corner after being set up by Diaz. Karl then returned the favor, cutting a high pass over Atalanta's defense to the onrushing Colombian, who chipped Sportiello to score. Despite their late efforts, Atalanta could only manage a consolation goal through Lazar Samardzic in the dying minutes of the match.

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Team challenges Bayern overcome Atalanta despite missing key players Despite their dominant performance, Bayern had to field a weakened side due to injuries and suspensions. Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, and Alphonso Davies were all sidelined while Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise were suspended. The Bundesliga leaders will now face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Their last encounter was in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 season when Bayern were eliminated by two late goals from Joselu.

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Kane Kane becomes 3rd-fastest to 50 Champions League goals As per Opta, Kane has now scored 50 goals in 66 UEFA Champions League appearances. Erling Haaland (49) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (62) are the only players to reach 50 goals in fewer Champions League games. Meanwhile, Kane equaled Lionel Messi in terms of reaching 50 UCL goals in 66 matches. Kane scored 21 Champions League goals from 32 appearances for former club Tottenham Hotspur FC. He now has 29 UCL goals in 34 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Information Kane gets to 47 goals for Bayern this season Kane owns a whopping tally of 132 goals in 135 matches for Bayern across all competitions. In the ongoing season, he owns 47 goals from 39 matches. 10 of his goals have come in the Champions League this season.