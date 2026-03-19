Harry Kane becomes 3rd-fastest to 50 Champions League goals: Stats

England captain Harry Kane has entered record books in the UEFA Champions League . The Bayern Munich striker is now the 3rd-fastest to 50 Champions League goals. He attained the milestone against Atalanta in the Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg clash. Bayern went on to beat Atalanta 4-1 at home to earn a 10-2 aggregate score over two legs. Here's more.

UCL Only behind Haaland and van Nistelrooy As per Opta, Kane has now scored 50 goals in 66 UEFA Champions League appearances. Erling Haaland (49) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (62) are the only players to reach 50 goals in fewer Champions League games. Kane scored 21 Champions League goals from 32 appearances for former club Tottenham Hotspur FC. He now has 29 UCL goals in 34 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Do you know? Kane records his best goal-scoring returns in a season Kane has scored 47 goals in 39 competitive matches this season. This is the highest tally of any player in Europe's top five leagues. 47 competitive goals in a single season is an extended personal best for the stiker at professional level.

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Information 132 goals in 135 appearances for Bayern Kane has raced to 132 goals in 135 matches for Bayern across all competitions. As mentioned, he owns 47 goals from 39 matches this season. 10 of his goals have come in the Champions League this season.

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