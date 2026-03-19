Liverpool rout Galatasaray 4-0 to reach Champions League quarter-finals: Stats
What's the story
Liverpool FC have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-finals after a stunning 4-0 victory over Turkish side Galatasaray. The win overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, with Dominik Szoboszlai leveling the tie on aggregate by converting a well-worked set-piece. Mohamed Salah's missed penalty was redeemed by three goals in just 11 minutes during the second half. Here's more.
Match highlights
Salah becomes 1st African player with 50 Champions League goals
Salah's penalty was saved by Ugurcan Cakir, but Liverpool quickly turned the tide. Hugo Ekitike scored from close range after a brilliant assist from Salah, followed by Ryan Gravenberch scoring on a rebound after Cakir had saved Salah's initial shot. Wilfried Singo accidentally put the ball into his own net from Jeremie Frimpong's cross, but Frimpong was offside. Minutes later, Salah scored a stunning goal from outside the box to make history as the first African player to score 50 goals in Champions League history.
Upcoming challenges
Liverpool join Arsenal in last 8 of Champions League
The victory over Galatasaray means two English teams will be in the last eight of the Champions League, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham all eliminated. Arsenal FC will take on Sporting Lisbon in another quarter-final. For Liverpool manager Arne Slot, this is his first Champions League quarter-final and a chance to avenge last season's elimination in the Round of 16 by Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain.
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Decoding Salah's 50 Champions League goals
Playing his 97th Champions League contest, Salah now has 50 goals. He is the 12th player to achieve the landmark. He is also the first African player to score a half-century of UCL goals. 47 of his 50 UCL goals have come for Reds from 82 matches. He managed 2 goals for FC Basel (6 matches) and one for AS Roma (7 matches). He also played two UCL matches for Chelsea without scoring.
Information
255 goals and 119 assists in Liverpool colors
In 435 matches for Liverpool, Salah now owns 255 goals in addition to making 119 assists. In 34 matches this season, he now has 10 goals. For the 11th successive season, he has recorded 10-plus goals in a single season at club level.
Information
Here are the match stats
Hosts Liverpool had 32 attempts with 16 shots on target. They also managed 58 touches in the opposition box. Turkish side Galatasaray clocked one shot on target from 4 attempts. They had 5 touches in the opposition box. Liverpool dominated possession (62.20%).
Numbers
Key numbers for Liverpool
As per Opta, Wirtz created eight chances tonight. It's now the most by a Liverpool player in a UEFA Champions League match since 2003-04. As per Squawka, Liverpool have progressed from a Champions League knockout round tie after losing the first leg for just the third time in the competition. Salah has now missed a penalty in the Champions League for the third time in the competition (excluding shootouts).
Do you know?
Ekitike races to 17 goals in Liverpool colors
Ekitike, who scored in the 51st minute, now has 17 goals for the Reds this season from 41 matches across all competitions. He has three Champions League goals this season.