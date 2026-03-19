Liverpool rout Galatasaray 4-0 to reach Champions League quarter-finals: Stats

Liverpool FC have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-finals after a stunning 4-0 victory over Turkish side Galatasaray. The win overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, with Dominik Szoboszlai leveling the tie on aggregate by converting a well-worked set-piece. Mohamed Salah's missed penalty was redeemed by three goals in just 11 minutes during the second half. Here's more.

Match highlights Salah becomes 1st African player with 50 Champions League goals Salah's penalty was saved by Ugurcan Cakir, but Liverpool quickly turned the tide. Hugo Ekitike scored from close range after a brilliant assist from Salah, followed by Ryan Gravenberch scoring on a rebound after Cakir had saved Salah's initial shot. Wilfried Singo accidentally put the ball into his own net from Jeremie Frimpong's cross, but Frimpong was offside. Minutes later, Salah scored a stunning goal from outside the box to make history as the first African player to score 50 goals in Champions League history.

Upcoming challenges Liverpool join Arsenal in last 8 of Champions League The victory over Galatasaray means two English teams will be in the last eight of the Champions League, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham all eliminated. Arsenal FC will take on Sporting Lisbon in another quarter-final. For Liverpool manager Arne Slot, this is his first Champions League quarter-final and a chance to avenge last season's elimination in the Round of 16 by Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain.

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Salah` Decoding Salah's 50 Champions League goals Playing his 97th Champions League contest, Salah now has 50 goals. He is the 12th player to achieve the landmark. He is also the first African player to score a half-century of UCL goals. 47 of his 50 UCL goals have come for Reds from 82 matches. He managed 2 goals for FC Basel (6 matches) and one for AS Roma (7 matches). He also played two UCL matches for Chelsea without scoring.

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Information 255 goals and 119 assists in Liverpool colors In 435 matches for Liverpool, Salah now owns 255 goals in addition to making 119 assists. In 34 matches this season, he now has 10 goals. For the 11th successive season, he has recorded 10-plus goals in a single season at club level.

Information Here are the match stats Hosts Liverpool had 32 attempts with 16 shots on target. They also managed 58 touches in the opposition box. Turkish side Galatasaray clocked one shot on target from 4 attempts. They had 5 touches in the opposition box. Liverpool dominated possession (62.20%).

Numbers Key numbers for Liverpool As per Opta, Wirtz created eight chances tonight. It's now the most by a Liverpool player in a UEFA Champions League match since 2003-04. As per Squawka, Liverpool have progressed from a Champions League knockout round tie after losing the first leg for just the third time in the competition. Salah has now missed a penalty in the Champions League for the third time in the competition (excluding shootouts).