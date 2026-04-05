Ahmedabad hostel food poisoning sickens 57 girls, 18 admitted stable
India
On Sunday, 57 girls from a hostel in Ahmedabad fell sick with food poisoning: the students had vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, and weakness.
Eighteen students needed to be hospitalized, but the 18 admitted students are now stable.
Pani puri, dabeli suspected, samples collected
The illness started after students ate pani puri and dabeli from outside along with their usual hostel food, according to Dr. Bhavin Solanki from the city's municipal corporation.
After symptoms appeared Saturday night, the hospital quickly notified authorities.
Food and water samples have been collected for testing as officials investigate what caused the outbreak.