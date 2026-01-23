Bomb threats target Noida, Ahmedabad schools ahead of Republic Day
What's the story
Shiv Nadar School in Noida and several private schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Friday. The threats came just three days before India's Republic Day. In Noida, both Shiv Nadar and Cambridge schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Classes were suspended immediately and students were sent home via school buses.
Precautionary actions
Security measures implemented at Noida schools
The principal of Shiv Nadar School informed parents about the bomb threat in an official email. She wrote, "We have received an email with a Bomb threat this morning and as a precautionary measure...the school will remain closed today." Similarly, Cambridge School's principal also notified parents about the situation and advised them to collect their children from designated drop-off points.
Ahmedabad response
Ahmedabad schools also receive bomb threats
In Ahmedabad, several private schools, including Xavier's and St. Kabir, received similar bomb threat emails. The administration of these schools immediately informed the police. Security personnel, including bomb squads and fire brigades, were dispatched to investigate the threats. A forensic investigation is also underway by Ahmedabad's crime branch's bomb squad and forensic department.
Ongoing investigation
Noida Police confirm control over situation
The Noida Police confirmed that the situation at both schools was under control. They added that a cyber team is probing the emails sent as threats. Parents were requested to stay calm and await official updates regarding their children's safety and well-being. Investigators are currently working on tracing the origin of these threat emails.