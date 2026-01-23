Bomb threats target Noida, Ahmedabad schools ahead of Republic Day

Shiv Nadar School in Noida and several private schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Friday. The threats came just three days before India's Republic Day. In Noida, both Shiv Nadar and Cambridge schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Classes were suspended immediately and students were sent home via school buses.

Precautionary actions Security measures implemented at Noida schools The principal of Shiv Nadar School informed parents about the bomb threat in an official email. She wrote, "We have received an email with a Bomb threat this morning and as a precautionary measure...the school will remain closed today." Similarly, Cambridge School's principal also notified parents about the situation and advised them to collect their children from designated drop-off points.

Ahmedabad response Ahmedabad schools also receive bomb threats In Ahmedabad, several private schools, including Xavier's and St. Kabir, received similar bomb threat emails. The administration of these schools immediately informed the police. Security personnel, including bomb squads and fire brigades, were dispatched to investigate the threats. A forensic investigation is also underway by Ahmedabad's crime branch's bomb squad and forensic department.

