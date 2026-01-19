Ahmedabad uses AI to track stray cattle with nose biometrics

Ahmedabad is testing a smart new way to deal with stray cows blocking roads—using AI and nose biometrics. The city's cameras and deep learning tech are being piloted to identify individual cows and trace their owners, and the system is expected to be rolled out soon, aiming to make streets safer and less chaotic.

How does it actually work? The system snaps photos of each cow's unique nose print (kind of like a fingerprint), plus facial features, using 130 traffic cameras.

It is being piloted to match these images against a huge city database of tagged cows.

If there's a match, the owner's info would be expected to pop up right away.

Why is this such a big deal now? Before this, officials had to sift through CCTV footage or scan microchips by hand—a slow process needing lots of people.

With the new AI model being developed for GIFT City's AI Centre of Excellence, finding out which cow belongs to whom is expected to become faster and easier.